White House releases report on Louisiana infrastructure needs

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The White House is releasing reports on infrastructure needs in all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, in a push for its $2.3 trillion infrastructure package on Monday.

President Joe Biden is set to meet with legislators today and is expected to use the reports to highlight how the infrastructure package could help their constituents.

Louisiana received a D+ grading on its Infrastructure Report Card.

The data summary for Louisiana shows 1,634 bridges and over 3,411 miles of highway in poor condition. According to the report, Louisiana drivers pay an average of $667 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair.

The fact sheet highlights that over the course of 10 years, Louisiana experienced 30 extreme weather events. These events costed the state up to $50 billion in damages.

The fact sheet also highlights the number of homes in Louisiana without access to broadband internet. It shows that 14 percent of Louisianans live in areas where, “by one definition,” there is no broadband infrastructure that provides minimally acceptable speeds. And 60 percent of Louisianans live in areas where there is only one such internet provider.”

Overall, nineteen percent of Louisiana households do not have an internet subscription.

The report also shows 307,000 renters in Louisiana who are “rent-burdened,” meaning they spend more than 30 percent of their income on rent.

You can view the White House’s full report on infrastructure needs in Louisiana below: