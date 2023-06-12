SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Human trafficking is a disturbing problem that affects millions of people worldwide, including those in our own community.

According to 2022 data from the Louisiana Human Trafficking Coalition, Caddo Parish ranks at the top of Louisiana parishes in reported instances of human trafficking.

Human trafficking can be defined as the recruitment, transportation, transfer, harboring, or receipt of people through force, fraud, or deception, with the aim of exploiting them for profit.

Victims can be stripped of their freedom, forced into labor or commercial sex acts against their will, and often subjected to many forms of abuse.

The three most commonly recognized forms of human trafficking are sex trafficking, labor trafficking, and child trafficking. Sex trafficking accounts for about 95 percent of all reported cases of human trafficking.

According to the Louisiana State Police Public Information Officer Trooper LeAnn Hodges, “large events such as sporting events or like the Mardi Gras events that we have in New Orleans. These events will attract traffickers from all over the United States.”

Traffickers recruit their victims through a variety of means; and recruitment can happen anywhere. Law enforcement officials say victims are recruited at school, via the internet and social media applications, and even at church.

Assistant United States Attorney for Louisiana’s Western District Earl Campbell said the interstate highway system provides ease of movement for many traffickers along I-20 and I-49.

“You’ll find that anywhere where you have interstates, you’re going to have trafficking because there are a whole lot of hotels on those exits and that’s where they set up shop,” Campbell said.

Sex trafficking

In sex trafficking, victims are coerced or forced into engaging in commercial sexual activities against their consent.

Those who are involved with trafficking often prey on individuals who are desperate for a better life, luring them with promises of trips or financial help.

Usually, the individuals that are involved with [sex] trafficking are people that are charismatic. They can convince people that have a financial issue or low self-esteem and say ‘Hey, look, I can give you this quality of life’ or maybe they’ll just promise them ‘Hey, you want to go take a trip to New Orleans and we’ll go take a trip?’ FBI Special Agent Crutchfield

Child trafficking

Children are particularly targeted by traffickers due to their vulnerability and are most commonly trafficked for sexual exploitation.

Juveniles are often groomed by adults or even recruited by other children to be trafficked without realizing it.

They’re being trafficked by people they know. They’re being trafficked sometimes by family members. Sometimes they’re recruited by other peers. Laurie McGehee, Executive Director of The Free Coalition to End Human Trafficking

Traffickers typically target more vulnerable groups of children like those in foster care, past victims of abuse, and those who live in poverty.

“It’s vital to understand that people that are recruiting others into trafficking, predators and exploiters, are focusing on those that don’t have their basic needs met,” McGehee explains. “They may not have all the nice things that they see other children at school have.”

Labor trafficking

Labor trafficking involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to compel a person to provide labor or services against their will.

While labor trafficking is a widespread problem that affects millions around the world, it is an under-reported crime. Many times, victims will not report their experience due to fear for their safety and well-being.

According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), there are 27.6 million people worldwide in forced labor situations every day, which translates to 3.5 people affected for every thousand.

Industries that have higher levels of labor trafficking include agriculture, domestic work, construction, landscaping, factories and manufacturing, and healthcare.

Addressing human trafficking

Human trafficking is a heinous and disturbing crime that exploits the most vulnerable members of our communities. Raising awareness and increasing public knowledge of the ugly reality of trafficking is an important step in addressing the issue.

Supporting organizations in our community like The Hub, Gingerbread House, and Project Celebration, is a way to directly have a positive impact and ensure victims continue to have resources and support.