West Monroe man arrested after an eventful trip to Academy Sports and Pizza Hut

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A West Monroe man was arrested on Sunday June 6 for carrying a knife and drug paraphernalia in Pizza Hut, and stealing approximately $400 in merchandise from Academy Sports.

After officers were called regarding a suspicious man carrying a weapon, 32-year-old Joshua Warren was approached and questioned by officers. Warren confessed to stealing several items from Academy Sports that included boots, an airsoft rifle, and other items. The amount of stolen merchandise totaled $395.92.

Per the arrest report, officers found a syringe and knife after searching Warren he allegedly admitted to using the syringe to insert Suboxone.

After the search, Warren was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked for Shoplifting, Illegally Carrying Weapons, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.