West Carroll Parish Crash claims the lives of two juveniles

KILBOURNE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police say they are investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of two juvenile passengers and the driver of one car.

According to police, they were called to Louisiana Highway 17 just north of Kilbourne on July 5, 2021, for a two car crash.

Police tell us the initial investigation shows a 2018 Nissan Versa, driven by Rhona N. Sanders, 35, of Kilbourne, was going east on Chicksaw Loop Road toward Louisiana Highway 17.

Police say they are still investigating why Sanders did not yield at the stop sign and entered Louisiana Highway 17. Evidence shows this action caused a crash with the Nissan and a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado headed south and driven by Paden Posey, 34, of Oak Grove.

According to police, Sanders and the two juvenile passengers were pronounced dead at the scene and the three other passengers in the Nissan were injured and taken to a local hospital. Police tell us Posey was not injured in the crash.

State Police say routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis, they also say the lack of seatbelt usage is a big factor, and the crash is still under investigation.