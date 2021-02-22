Water pump malfunction started fatal camper trailer fire

NEW IBERIA, La. (AP) — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office says a malfunctioning water pump started a camper trailer fire that killed an 81-year-old man.

A news release Sunday said the fire was already out when a relative went to bring the man breakfast on Saturday, but smoke apparently had killed him while he slept.

The statement said official identification and cause of death are pending an autopsy, but the victim is believed the camper’s owner.

The man had moved the camper from his own property in Sunset to the relative’s property in New Iberia because of the winter weather threat across the state.

Deputies found that an electrical malfunction of the camper’s water pump caused it to overheat and catch fire. A fire alarm in the camper did not work.