Water donations from local beer distributors

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Local vendors are working to help those in need. Molson Coors has partnered with local distributors like Choice Brands and Venture Marketing to donate fifty thousand cans of water to areas impacted by Hurricane Laura.

The water cans will be shipped from Monroe Molson Coors this week and distributed to those in need by the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana and the City of West Monroe as well as other organizations in Alexandria and Pineville.

“In times of distress and crisis, Molson Coors believes that access to safe drinking water is critical,” said Michael Nordman, senior manager of community affairs for Molson Coors. “We are mobilizing quickly to ensure that water is available to first responders and residents as they deal with the aftermath of this terrible storm.”

The Molson Coors’ water donation program is part of a an initiative launched in 2017 to help provide the Red Cross and other organizations help communities in crisis.

“On behalf of all Choice Brands and Venture Marketing employees, we are proud to support our local communities in their hurricane recovery efforts by providing much needed drinking water to the residents of Northeast and Central Louisiana,” said Delia Simpson, Craft Brand Manager of Choice Brands and Venture Marketing.

Molson Coors has an ongoing commitment to donate canned water to communities in crisis. Choice Brands and Venture Marketing are proud to partner with the brewery in this effort.