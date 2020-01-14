Watch LSU fans sing ‘We are the Champions’ on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) – Minutes after LSU secured a National Championship with a decisive win over Clemson, fans swarming Bourbon Street broke into an extremely fitting song.
As a bar on Bourbon pumped out Queen’s classic hit “We are the Champions,” LSU fans couldn’t help but join in.
The result was a moment many will never forget, and some will never remember.
But LSU’s perfect season and national title earned in front of a hometown crowd in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will definitely go down in history.
