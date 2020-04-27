Coronavirus Information

WATCH: Louisiana law enforcement pay tribute to two officers at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – One Baton Rouge Police Department officer was killed and another is in critical condition at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital.

Local law enforcement paid tribute to the fallen officer and the officer fighting for his life.

Picture: Viewer submitted

