Watch: New Orleans officials give latest Hurricane Ida recovery update

On Wednesday, New Orleans Mayor, LaToya Cantrell provided the latest Hurricane Ida update in a press conference.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, New Orleans Mayor, LaToya Cantrell provided the latest Hurricane Ida update in a press conference.

On day three of response and recovery efforts, New Orleans city leaders are asking the community to remain calm and vigilant.

The city announced they are focusing on getting people what they need such as food water, air, and charging stations.

Cantrell updated residents on power. The mayor said areas of New Orleans East were lit last night.

Deanna Rodriguez from Entergy gave an update. She said around 1:00 a.m. the city started seeing lights turn on in New Orleans East as the first step of returning to normal.

In the coming days she said she expects to see progress.

The power is expected to start East and loop West following the flow of energy around the city subsstation to substation. Rodriguez said 10 substations are ready to serve customers.

Leaders also reminded citizens to be cautious when using generators. There have been incidents of carbon monoxide poisoning deaths in the community. The New Orleans Fire Department Superintendent Roman Nelson reminded residents to only put generators outside. Also, he said to make sure the generators are cool when refilling.

Amidst the pandemic, city officials reminded the public to take precautions when going to places such as grocery stores.