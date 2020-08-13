WATCH: Gov. Edwards releases new COVID-19 PSA featuring Louisiana musician Jon Batiste

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. — On Thursday, August 13, 2020, Governor John Bel Edwards released a new PSA featuring musician Jon Batiste encouraging everyone to wear a mask and help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Batiste is a well-known musician in Louisiana and also serves as the bandleader on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS.

“It is going to take every Louisianan to fight COVID-19. That’s why I’m grateful to Jon for doing his part and encouraging everyone to do theirs to help Louisiana slow the spread,” said Gov. Edwards. “Wearing a mask is one of the best things we can do to slow the spread. The virus is alive and well throughout Louisiana and our behavior will make all the difference. Let’s work together to slow the spread.” 

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories