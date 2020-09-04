Gov. Edwards and NOLA Mayor discuss Hurricane Laura relief

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards filed a memorandum Wednesday in support of a federal lawsuit over COVID-19 protections for the November presidential election, asking the judge to direct Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin to implement the same emergency plan that was used for the recent elections in July and August.

During the July presidential primary and August municipal elections, early voting was increased by six days and mail-in balloting options were expanded for some people at higher risk for the virus as part of a plan that Edwards supported. For the fall elections, Ardoin proposed a much more limited adjustment in voting rules that would have modestly expand early voting, but still required most people to cast their ballots in person in the pandemic.