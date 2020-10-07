WATCH AT 3:30 PM: Gov. Edwards to hold Hurricane Delta press briefing

Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Delta, which is forecast to make landfall in South Louisiana on Friday or Saturday.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards is set to hold a press briefing Wednesday afternoon to give an update on Louisiana’s response to Hurricane Delta.

On Wednesday, Gov. Edwards requested a pre-landfall federal declaration of emergency. This follows Gov. Edwards’ state of emergency declaration on Tuesday.

Hurricane Delta is expected to emerge into the Gulf of Mexico soon after it made landfall Wednesday morning along the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. Delta is forecasted to make landfall along the Louisiana coast on Friday as a major hurricane.

