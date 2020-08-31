WATCH AT 2PM: Gov. Edwards to hold Hurricane Laura briefing on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards is set to hold a media briefing on Monday afternoon to give an update on the Louisiana’s response to Hurricane Laura.
The briefing will be held at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and is expected to begin at 2 PM.
You can watch the full briefing within this article, on the KTVE/KARD mobile app, or on the KTVE/KARD Facebook page.
