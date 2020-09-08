WATCH AT 2 PM: Gov. Edwards to talk Laura recovery, possibility of entering Phase Three during Tuesday press briefing

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a news conference to discuss testing statistics and contact tracing pertaining to COVID-10, Friday, May 8, 2020, at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to announce on Tuesday, September 8, whether Louisiana will enter the third phase of its coronavirus recovery or stay in Phase Two for another two weeks.

The current Phase Two order is set to expire on Friday, September 11. Gov. Edwards has stated though that it will take at least one more week to determine how the re-opening of schools and the impact of Hurricane Laura evacuations affected the spread of the virus.

Gov. Edwards is set to hold a press briefing on Tuesday, September 8, to discuss the possibility of entering Phase Three and to give an update on Louisiana’s ongoing recovery from Hurricane Laura.

Louisiana has been in Phase Two restrictions since early June, with Gov. Edwards issuing orders that extended the restrictions multiple times along with mandating masks.

That briefing is expected to begin at 2 PM and can be viewed within this article, on the KTVE/KARD mobile app, or on the KTVE/KARD Facebook page.