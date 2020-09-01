BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold another afternoon media briefing on Tuesday to give an update on the state’s response to Hurricane Laura.
The briefing, which is expected to begin at 2 PM, will be held at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The full briefing can be viewed within this article, on the KTVE/KARD mobile app, or on the KTVE/KARD Facebook page.
During his Monday briefing, Gov. Edwards warned residents that the road to recovery following Hurricane Laura will be a long and arduous one. He also spoke about Operation Blue Roof, a free service to homeowners that protects property, reduces temporary housing costs, and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Trump pushes for ‘patriotic education’ in schools
- Watch: Donald Trump tours damage in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following riots
- Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state leaders to give update on COVID-19 response
- Ouachita Parish among three parishes approved for FEMA Individual Assistance on Tuesday
- WATCH AT 2 PM: Gov. Edwards to hold Laura response briefing on Tuesday afternoon