WATCH AT 2 PM: Gov. Edwards to hold Laura response briefing on Tuesday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold another afternoon media briefing on Tuesday to give an update on the state’s response to Hurricane Laura.

The briefing, which is expected to begin at 2 PM, will be held at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

During his Monday briefing, Gov. Edwards warned residents that the road to recovery following Hurricane Laura will be a long and arduous one. He also spoke about Operation Blue Roof, a free service to homeowners that protects property, reduces temporary housing costs, and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm.