WATCH AT 2 PM: Gov. Edwards to hold COVID-19, Special Session update briefing on Thursday afternoon

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a news conference to discuss testing statistics and contact tracing pertaining to COVID-10, Friday, May 8, 2020, at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is set to hold his first media briefing on Thursday afternoon to give updates on the state’s response to COVID-19 and the on-going Special Legislative Session.

The briefing, which is expected to begin at 2 PM, will be held in the Governor’s Press Room at the Louisiana State Capitol building. You can watch the full briefing within this article beginning at 2.

As of Wednesday, September 30, there were 166,033 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,321 total confirmed deaths in Louisiana.

In the Special Legislative Session on Wednesday, House Republican lawmakers outlined their grievances about Louisiana’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak and criticized Gov. Edwards’ regulations.

Several bills aimed at reining in a governor’s authority over public health emergencies were introduced on Wednesday. One of those bills would, if passed, create a council that could renew, amend, or end a public health emergency order 30 days after being issued by the Governor. Another would give the state House and Senate the ability to eliminate or change parts of an emergency order without throwing out the whole order.

A House governmental affairs panel is expected to vote on the legislation today. If passed, the bills would then be sent to the full House.