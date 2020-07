Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards will be talking hurricane preparedness on Monday morning when he is joined by FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor.

The meeting is set to take place in Baton Rouge at the Center for Coastal and Deltaic Solutions.

The governor’s office says that after the hurricane preparedness meeting, Edwards will attend “an announcement about preparing the state’s ports for the future.”

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.