WATCH: Gov. Edwards discusses long-term impacts of Hurricane Laura on the energy industry in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards met with United States Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette on Wednesday to discuss the long-term impacts to the energy industry in Louisiana following Hurricane Laura.

Gov. Edwards met with the following companies as part of a roundtable discussion:

Entergy

Port of Lake Charles

SWEPCO

CLECO

the Association of Louisiana Electric Coops

Citgo

Louisiana Economic Development

the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources

Phillips 66

Jeff Davis Electric Co-op

Beauregard Electric Cooperative

the Louisiana Public Service Commission.

Following the roundtable discussion, Gov. Edwards held a Unified Command Group meeting and then took questions from the media during a virtual conference with the U.S. Sec. of Energy.

