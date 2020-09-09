WATCH: Gov. Edwards discusses long-term impacts of Hurricane Laura on the energy industry in Louisiana

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards met with United States Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette on Wednesday to discuss the long-term impacts to the energy industry in Louisiana following Hurricane Laura.

Gov. Edwards met with the following companies as part of a roundtable discussion:

  • Entergy
  • Port of Lake Charles
  • SWEPCO
  • CLECO
  • the Association of Louisiana Electric Coops
  • Citgo
  • Louisiana Economic Development
  • the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources
  • Phillips 66
  • Jeff Davis Electric Co-op
  • Beauregard Electric Cooperative
  • the Louisiana Public Service Commission. 

Following the roundtable discussion, Gov. Edwards held a Unified Command Group meeting and then took questions from the media during a virtual conference with the U.S. Sec. of Energy.

Click on the video player above to see the full press conference.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories