WATCH: Gov. Edwards discusses long-term impacts of Hurricane Laura on the energy industry in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards met with United States Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette on Wednesday to discuss the long-term impacts to the energy industry in Louisiana following Hurricane Laura.
Gov. Edwards met with the following companies as part of a roundtable discussion:
- Entergy
- Port of Lake Charles
- SWEPCO
- CLECO
- the Association of Louisiana Electric Coops
- Citgo
- Louisiana Economic Development
- the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources
- Phillips 66
- Jeff Davis Electric Co-op
- Beauregard Electric Cooperative
- the Louisiana Public Service Commission.
Following the roundtable discussion, Gov. Edwards held a Unified Command Group meeting and then took questions from the media during a virtual conference with the U.S. Sec. of Energy.
