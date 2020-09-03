WATCH: Gov. Edwards holds Laura response briefing for Thursday, Sept. 3

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards held another press briefing on Thursday morning to give an update on Louisiana’s response to Hurricane Laura.
The briefing began at 10:30 AM and took place at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Click on the video player above to watch the full briefing.
