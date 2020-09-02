WATCH AT 10:30 AM: Gov. Edwards holds daily Hurricane Laura briefing for Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. Edwards is set to hold his third daily briefing of the week Wednesday to give an update on Louisiana’s response to Hurricane Laura.
The briefing, which is expected to begin at 10:30 AM, will be held at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The full briefing can be viewed within this article, on the KTVE/KARD mobile app, or on the KTVE/KARD Facebook page.
