WATCH AT 10:30 AM: Gov. Edwards holds daily Hurricane Laura briefing for Wednesday

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards answers questions Monday August 24, 2020 while holding a media briefing about the state’s activity related to Hurricanes Marco and Laura, in addition to hosting a Unified Command Group meeting afterwards. Both storms are forecast to impact Louisiana this week within a few days of each other, in Baton Rouge, La. (Bill Feig./The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. Edwards is set to hold his third daily briefing of the week Wednesday to give an update on Louisiana’s response to Hurricane Laura.

The briefing, which is expected to begin at 10:30 AM, will be held at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The full briefing can be viewed within this article, on the KTVE/KARD mobile app, or on the KTVE/KARD Facebook page.