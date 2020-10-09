WATCH AT 1 PM: Gov. Edwards to hold Hurricane Delta briefing Friday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards is set to hold a media briefing on Friday afternoon to talk about Hurricane Delta.
The briefing is expected to begin at 1 PM and will be held at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy in Baton Rouge.
As of Friday morning, Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall Friday afternoon/early evening on the coast of Louisiana. The ArkLaMiss area should still expect impacts as Delta will most likely move through as a tropical storm.
You can watch the full briefing within this article beginning at 1 PM.
