WATCH: AG Landry and Secretary of State Ardoin talk ‘protecting election integrity’

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/BRPROUD) – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced the arrest of an Amite City Council member on election fraud charges.
Landry was joined by Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin in a news conference Wednesday morning announcing the arrest of Emanuel Zanders. The Amite District 3 councilman is accused of facilitating fraudulent voter registration forms using addresses in the city that turned out to be vacant lots in order to move voters into his district.
Landry said an investigation prompted by a call in October from the Tangipahoa Registrar of Voters Office led to the discovery of fraudulent registration forms for a total of 16 individuals.
