BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announces a new lawsuit aimed at protecting diabetic residents from high costs on Tuesday morning.

“So many of our neighbors struggling with diabetes require insulin to control and treat their condition; as a result, these Louisiana residents are reliant upon the companies that manufacture diabetes medications in order to stay alive,” said Landry.

The attorney general talked about how diabetes affects many Louisianans yet Pharmacy Benefit Managers have increased costs for insulin.

“Unfortunately, manufacturers are either colluding with PBMs or being complicit in the ridiculous prices that PBMs have imposed on patients,” said Landry. “These schemes have allowed the price to increase more than 1,000% – purely for their own financial gain.”

The lawsuit was announced at 9:30 a.m. at Prescriptions to Geaux in downtown Baton Rouge.

