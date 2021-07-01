Waste Management issues Fourth of July safety guide

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Waste Management (WM) has compiled a list of guidelines that can help keep you and your family safe this summer.

According to the release, the company really wants to make sure that everyone knows how to properly dispose of trash from your holiday festivities.

WM says they are looking out for the safety of their customers and their employees because some trash if improperly disposed of could create a dangerous situation for everyone.

WM says the most common cause for garbage or recycling truck fires, especially in the summer, are hot barbecue coals and ashes; flammable items (pool chemicals and paint), lighter fluid and propane tanks; lithium ion and rechargeable batteries; and fireworks. According to WM, these materials create an unsafe situation for their workers, neighbors, and fire safety personnel.

WM wants it’s customers and the surrounding community to know as we go into the 4th of July weekend celebrations, here is a list of the proper way to deal with flammable household waste: