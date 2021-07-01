Waste Management issues Fourth of July safety guide

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Waste Management (WM) has compiled a list of guidelines that can help keep you and your family safe this summer.
According to the release, the company really wants to make sure that everyone knows how to properly dispose of trash from your holiday festivities.
WM says they are looking out for the safety of their customers and their employees because some trash if improperly disposed of could create a dangerous situation for everyone.
WM says the most common cause for garbage or recycling truck fires, especially in the summer, are hot barbecue coals and ashes; flammable items (pool chemicals and paint), lighter fluid and propane tanks; lithium ion and rechargeable batteries; and fireworks. According to WM, these materials create an unsafe situation for their workers, neighbors, and fire safety personnel.
WM wants it’s customers and the surrounding community to know as we go into the 4th of July weekend celebrations, here is a list of the proper way to deal with flammable household waste:
- Hot coals or ashes should never be placed in a trash container.
- Cool coals for several days on the grill or in a metal container full of water then seal the container with a tight lid before placing in your trash can.
- Never place used coals in plastic, paper or wood containers for disposal.
- Keep all flammable and hazardous materials out of your waste and recycling containers including lithium ion and rechargeable batteries, paint, chemical products, fluorescent lights, pesticides and oil rags. Visit your parish/city website to locate Household Hazardous Waste drop off locations in your area.
- Collect your used lithium-ion batteries (from toys, greeting cards and electronics) and rechargeable batteries in small plastic bags and take them to a hardware store or other drop-off point for recycling.
- Make sure to properly dispose of used fireworks debris. The National Council on Fireworks Safety advises soaking used fireworks in water and letting them sit for 15 minutes before disposal. Dispose of all other debris including used matches, wrappers, etc. in your trash can to prevent littering and water contamination from gunpowder residue.