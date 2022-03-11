JENNINGS, La. (AP) — A company based in Washington state is turning a closed southwest Louisiana shipyard into a plant to make equipment for heavy industry. A news release from Louisiana’s governor and economic development agency says Greenberry Industrial LLC of Vancouver has begun $500,000 worth of work near Jennings and expects to begin hiring late this month.

Officials say the plant will make modules for petrochemical, maritime, energy, pulp and paper and high-tech semiconductor industries. The 180-acre Gulf Islands Shipyards site closed more than a year ago. Greenberry says it will create 100 jobs with average salaries of $62,000 a year.