Waitr reveals the most popular food delivery orders for Super Bowl Sunday

(KLFY)– Waitr has come out with a list of the top ten food delivery orders for Superbowl Sunday.

More than 100 million people are expected to tune in this Sunday for the Super Bowl and thousands of them will be getting their favorite football foods delivered straight to their door.

According to Waitr, Super Bowl Sunday ranks as one of the top five delivery days for the company each year.

“Super Bowl Sunday is huge for us,” said Brian Smith, Director of Field Operations. “We know people hosting parties depend upon Waitr to cater for their guests on Game Day, so we did the research for our customers … to find out what people crave the most.”

These are the Top 10 most-delivered items by Waitr on Super Bowl Sunday:

Wings French Fries Cheeseburgers Pizza Chips & Cheese Dip Chicken Nuggets Mozzarella Sticks Quesadillas Salad Chicken Sandwich

To meet ordering demand, Waitr officials say they will have additional drivers scheduled for Sunday.

“Our operations team will be ramping up the number of personnel in every market for the Super Bowl. No one should have to worry about cooking for their big party,” Smith said.

Waitr is also offering a special bonus if you pick the winner of the Super Bowl when ordering. If you use the code KCWIN for a Kansas City win or SFWIN for a San Francisco win at checkout, you will be entered to win free delivery from Waitr for one year. You will also get one dollar off your next delivery.