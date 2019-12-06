Waitr faces possible delisting by Nasdaq exchange, stock drops below $1

LAFAYETTE, La. Food delivery company Waitr has been told by the Nasdaq stock exchange that the company’s stock faces possible delisting

The Advocate reports Waitr’s stock price has been below $1 a share for 30 consecutive business days.

The company has 180 days, or until June second, 2020, to regain compliance.

Waitr is based in Lake Charles and has operations in Monroe.

