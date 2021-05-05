Voting rights advocates fight to dismiss their own lawsuit

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Voting rights advocates in Louisiana got what they wanted in a lawsuit last fall when a federal judge ordered expanded early voting and mail balloting in the presidential election.

Now, they are ready to dismiss their lawsuit. But Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin and Attorney General Jeff Landry are pressing on with an appeal — even though the election is long over.  

They want an appeals court in New Orleans to declare that U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick was wrong when she ordered expanded opportunities to vote amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A federal appeals court has set a June hearing in the case.

