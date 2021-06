NEW ORLEANS (AP) — For the second year in a row, organizers have canceled a Halloween weekend music festival in New Orleans.

Last year’s Voodoo Music and Arts Experience was among many festivals canceled worldwide last year because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

A brief message on the festival’s website doesn’t say why there won’t be one this October.

It says people who have already bought tickets will be emailed about options to use them in 2022 or get refunds.