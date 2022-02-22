BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s Department of Public Safety and Corrections is resuming visitation at state prisons. The department says in a Tuesday news release that officials began phasing in visitation policies Monday. The department said declining COVID-19 numbers in the prisons and increasing vaccination rates among prisoners and the general public prompted the move.

Numerous precautions remain in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. All visitation will be non-contact and plexiglass barriers will separate the inmates and visitors. All visitors will be screened for signs of COVID-19 and everyone will be required to wear protective face coverings and practice social distancing during visits.