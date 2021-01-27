Virus restrictions ease in New Orleans, but bars stay closed

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Coronavirus restrictions on public gatherings are easing a bit in New Orleans.

But bars in the city will stay closed for indoor service through the usually raucous Mardi Gras season.

City officials said Wednesday that a ban on public events will be eased Friday. Indoor gatherings of up to 10 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people will be allowed.

Capacity limits on restaurants will go from 25% to 50%. Also, New Orleans education officials said students in kindergarten through eighth grade will begin returning to class on Monday.

Most high school students will continue online learning until later in February.