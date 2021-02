PONCHATOULA, La. (AP) — For the second year in a row, the coronavirus pandemic has canceled a popular spring festival in Louisiana.

News agencies report that the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival won’t be held April 9-11 as planned.

Organizers say the farmer’s auction and the queen’s pageant will still be held.

Next year will be the festival’s 50th anniversary. Organizers say that festival is still on the calendar.