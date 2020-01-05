Ville Platte woman killed in two-vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish

PRAIRIE RONDE, La. (KLFY) — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Ville Platte woman on La. 103 at McGuffy Road in St. Landry Parish today (Jan. 5).

Stephanie Soileau, 57, of Ville Platte, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition before dying from her injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Louisiana State Police TFC Thomas Gossen said the crash took place shortly after 12:15 p.m. Soileau was driving north on La. 103 in a 2014 Nissan Maxima when she crossed the centerline in a curve. Her car struck a southbound 2005 Chevy Avalanche. The driver of Avalanche was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Impairment is unknown for both parties, but toxicology samples were taken. The crash remains under investigation.