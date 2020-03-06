Ville Platte residents, officials come together to discuss crime wave

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — The mayor of Ville Platte held a town hall meeting focused on escalating crime for any and all concerned citizens Thursday night.

Over a hundred people affected by break-ins or gun violence came out to voice their thoughts.

Ville Platte is already taking action to address rampant crime, such as raising the starting officer pay from $11.63 an hour to $15 an hour and promising to apply for $375,000 in grants for police salaries, and another grant for community policing, but tonight they asked for suggestions from the people.

“Our number one priority for y’all, really it’s safety,” began Mayor of Ville Platte Jennifer Vidrine.

She, along with the police chief, all councilmen, and citizens all came together for one purpose.

Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue reminded everyone of how a budget cut has affected recent patrols.

He said thanks to the recent pay raise some part-time sheriff’s deputies will soon reinforce patrols, “In order to come in at night at work with us to clean this mess up”.

The mess everyone agrees is juveniles with guns, shooting, burglarizing and scaring the public.

“We need a boot camp in this area is what I think,” one man commented at the meeting. “We need trained professionals to deal with hard-headed kids who are really just looking for some guidance.”

Since juvenile detention is too costly for the department (Chief Lartigue said it costs $300 a night to house one juvenile outside the parish), many times guilty children are released to their parent who can be charged a $300 fine.

“Unless there are consequences for these kids, it’s going to keep happening”, one woman said at the podium. “It doesn’t matter if you give a ticket to their mom or their dad, if there’s no punishment, they’re going to keep doing it”.

People suggested revised budgets, outside help, and sundry other possible direction to find a solution. There was some finger-pointing, but everyone agreed to reverse the violent crime trend will require everyone’s involvement.

“We can’t keep blaming the city councilmen, the mayor, and the chief. It’s all of us because we’re not doing what we’re supposed to do”, urged Robert LaFleur, who lives in Ville Platte. ” We’ve got to do what we’re suppose to around here or else.” Mayor Vidrine said she would like to have these community town halls focused on crime once every quarter going forward.