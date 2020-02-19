Ville Platte mayor requests State Police presence in city limits

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- Ville Platte Mayor Jennifer Vidrine has asked State Police to patrol the city in an effort to curb rampant crime.

State Police Troop I spokesman Thomas Gossen confirmed that the mayor made the request at around 12 p.m. Wednesday.

“I am at the point of calling in the state police or the National Guard with their machine guns to help patrol our streets if necessary to restore law and order,” Vidrine reportedly told Ville Platte Rotary Club members Wednesday.

The mayor said a local pharmacy was burglarized overnight.

“We don’t know if they will be able to provide the help Ville Platte needs, but we will try to assist any way we can,” Gossen told News 10.

In 2019, the city of Ville Platte cut 11 positions within the Ville Platte Police Department. Vidrine said this was done after a budget review, which found the department was receiving $2.3 million, but only employed 43 people.

This is a developing story. News 10’s Neale Zeringue will have more at 5 p.m.