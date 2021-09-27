Video: DA Williams announces indictment of 10 in murder of Todriana Peters

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday morning, District Attorney Williams announced the indictment of 10 individuals in the murder of Todriana Peters.

The following suspects were indicted:

17-year-old Brodgerick Andrews

19-year-old Raquian Bell

20-year-old B-Jon Jarrow

21-year-old Ahmahj Lynch

20-year-old Tyrese Riley

20-year-old Dorian Ratliff

20-year-old Albert Major

18-year-old Samuel Mack

18-year-old Marcus Venible

20-year-old Pernell Young

On Sunday, May 30, 12-year old Todriana Peters was shot and killed while leaving a graduation party with her cousin.

The party took place on Delery Street in the Lower Ninth Ward. Two teenage males were also wounded in the shooting, which DA Williams says was retaliatory gunfire after an earlier shootout.

Each of the indicted suspects are facing the folowing charges:

Second-degree murder

Conspiracy to commit second-degree murder

Two counts of attempted second-degree murder

“She was one of those old souls. She always seemed older than she was,” said Bonnie Peters, Todriana’s grandmother.

Peters was with her granddaughter just hours before she died. Some of her fondest memories are hanging out on the porch and her granddaughter’s cooking.

Family members remember Peters as a girl who loved to dance, loved fashion and enjoyed making TikTok social media videos.