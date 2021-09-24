Victim of alligator attack during hurricane is identified

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SLIDELL, La. (AP) — The remains found in an alligator’s stomach have been positively identified as those of a man who was attacked and killed in Hurricane Ida floodwaters. St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston said Thursday the remains are those of 71-year-old Timothy Satterlee Sr., who had been missing since the Aug. 30 attack near his home in Slidell.  

Two weeks later, authorities captured the 12-foot-long, 500 pound alligator believed responsible for the attack.  Once euthanized, the alligator’s stomach contents revealed human remains. Using advanced DNA technology, Preston’s staff was able to make an 11-point DNA match with Satterlee’s children.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories