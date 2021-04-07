Vicksburg-Tallulah District Airport Board to receive federal grant for cleaning and disinfecting airport

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Aviation Administration Chief Steve Dickson, prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle. The FAA is poised to clear the Boeing 737 Max to fly again after grounding the jets for nearly two years due to a pair of disastrous crashes that killed 346 people. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. announced that a total of 18 federal grants are being awarded to airports across Louisiana to combat the coronavirus.

The grants, which total $4,953,903, will be used by the airports for cleaning and disinfecting.

In the Northeast Louisiana area, one airport will be received a portion of the funds. The Vicksburg-Tallulah District Airport Board is set to receive $13,000.

The funding is part of the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020, which provides economic relief funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at airports.

“This funding ensures Louisiana’s airports are kept clean and safe for our travelers. It also provides needed economic relief as the country reopens,” said Dr. Cassidy.

