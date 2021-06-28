Veteran volunteers help hurricane victim return home

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 2:40 p.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Laura over the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Laura strengthened Wednesday into “an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane,” The National Hurricane Center said. Laura is expected to strike Wednesday night into Thursday morning along the Louisiana-Texas border. (NOAA via AP)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A volunteer organization that mobilizes veterans for disaster recovery efforts has helped a southwest Louisiana woman return to her hurricane-damaged home.

Team Rubicon renovated the home of Susan Stewart of Lake Charles. The American Press reports that Stewart returned to the house late last week.

The area was struck last year by hurricanes Laura and Delta. She met Team Rubicon members when they were cutting trees down in the neighborhood.

Volunteers initially signed her up for gutting and mold treatment but wound up completely restoring the home, including heating and air conditioning, plumbing, electrical work, flooring, roof and windows.