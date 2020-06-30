Veteran Law Enforcement Officer John Babin retiring after 36 years

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) Congratulations are in order for retiring New Iberia Criminal Investigation Division Captain John Babin.

Captain Babin is calling it quits following a 36-year career in law enforcement.

He spent 34 years with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office before retiring in 2017.

Later that year, he accepted as a position as Executive Officer and Public Information Spokesperson under the reestablished New Iberia Police Department which had been disbanded since 2004.

Babin was honored with a community gathering, over the weekend, that included family and friends.