BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)– The Breaux Bridge Police Department has taken to social media to warn residents of a recent increase in vehicle burglaries.

In their Facebook post, BBPD officials say it’s not just within city limits that the issue has become more prevalent. They say surrounding areas are being affected as well.

The biggest piece of advice officials give? Remember to lock your vehicles and remove valuables.