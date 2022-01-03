Vaccine requirement for children launches in New Orleans

FILE – A health worker gives a shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine inside the Solidary Hands Shelter for the homeless in the poor neighborhood of Ceilandia in Brasilia, Brazil, June 29, 2021. Brazil’s government started taking an online public survey on Dec. 24 to inform their decisions about whether and how to vaccinate children against the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A new vaccine and testing requirement is kicking in for children from the ages of 5 to 11 in New Orleans to battle the coronavirus. Local media report that children in those age groups must now be vaccinated or show proof of a recent negative coronavirus test to visit certain locations in the city such as restaurants.

The new mandate comes as coronavirus cases have skyrocketed across the country, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant. The mandate was announced in December by Mayor LaToya Cantrell. The mandate already applies to adults and children 12 and up.