USDA’s Disaster Nutrition Program is approved for 16 parishes

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Low-income Louisiana residents recovering from Hurricane Laura could be eligible for a helping hand from the USDA’s Disaster Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP.

Households who may not normally be eligible under regular SNAP rules may qualify for D-SNAP, if they meet the disaster income limits and have qualifying disaster-related expenses.

To be eligible for D-SNAP, the household must live in one of the designated parishes that have been affected by the disaster.

The announcement on Tuesday, September 8, is the latest in a series of USDA actions taken to help Louisiana residents cope with the devastation caused by Hurricane Laura.

To find out more information about D-SNAP and if you qualify and to register, click here.