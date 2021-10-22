US Marshals: 8 missing kids found, 18 sex offenders arrested

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service says eight missing or endangered children were rescued and 18 sex offenders were arrested during recent investigations around New Orleans. Two operations led by the Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans Task Force ran from Aug. 1 until Sept. 30.
The Louisiana State Police and Department of Child and Family Services as well as the FBI, three sheriff’s offices and three police departments assisted. Three children returned on their own and three more were located elsewhere in addition to the eight who were recovered. The agency says six other fugitives wanted for sex crimes were arrested in addition to the 18 sex offenders with registration violations.