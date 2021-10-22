US Marshals: 8 missing kids found, 18 sex offenders arrested

GRAMBLING,La(KTVE/KARD)--After multiple shootings on the campus of Grambling State University students and administrators are uniting to bring awareness to gun violence.

Students at Grambling State University held a gun violence awareness walk and balloon due to the gun violence that has taken place on their campus. Student government president Cameron Jackson says the recent shootings on campus has brought students together.

Cameron Jackson, "Gun violence happens in our communities it happens back home, it happens in our individual states, it's something that happens, and we have to take strong initiatives to continue to stand strong where we are. We know how to band together and support each other in such a sensitive moment and sensitive time without any ambiguity at that so that's what that means to us that's what that means to me that's what that walk meant."

