UPDATE, 5/19/21: Louisiana State Police continue to investigate an officer-involved shooting from Tuesday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that New Iberia Police responded to a vehicle stopped in the roadway near the intersection of Center and Dale streets with the driver sleeping in the vehicle. Officers knocked on the window in an attempt to wake the driver. Meanwhile, another police unit positioned itself in front of the parked vehicle.

State Police TFC Derek Senegal said officers gave verbal commands to the driver, who “refused to comply and fled the scene in the vehicle.” Officers then fired shots. A short pursuit began, which ended near the intersection of Center Street and Weeks Island Rd. The driver then exited the vehicle and ran for a short distance before being apprehended.

“The subject sustained a small abrasion on the back of the neck but, refused medical treatment at the scene,” said Senegal. “No officers were injured.”

ORIGINAL POST: NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police are investigating a shooting involving a New Iberia Police officer and a suspect near the corner of Dale and Center streets in New Iberia.

State Police are investigating the shooting, though injuries were reported as negligible. The suspect is in custody.

