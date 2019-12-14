UPDATE: Opelousas shooting suspect in custody after shooting victim in head

UPDATE: A suspect in a shooting that left one person wounded in the head earlier this evening is now in custody, according to Opelousas Police.

Police Chief Martin McClendon declined to release the shooter’s identity, since more arrests may be forthcoming. The suspect turned themselves in upon hearing police were investigating.

“This person came in without us even having named them as a person of interest,” said McClendon.

McClendon said eyewitnesses from the scene are being interviewed. It is believed others were in the home where the shooting occurred, but the chief said he could not confirm that at this time.

The victim is expected to survive.

ORIGINAL POST: OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Police in Opelousas are investigating a shooting on Planters Street that occurred earlier today (Dec. 13).

According to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon, one victim was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. He added there is no more information on the shooting or a suspect at this time, though investigations are continuing.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.