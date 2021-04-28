UPDATE: Lake Charles I-10 bridge reopened after suspect barricaded self in nearby motel

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Louisiana State Police

UPDATE, 11:34 a.m.: I-10 has reopened after being closed for four hours.

ORIGINAL POST: LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — KPLC-TV and Louisiana State Police are reporting that authorities have shut down the I-10 bridge in Lake Charles due to a barricaded suspect in a nearby motel.

Troop D Public Information Officer Derek Senegal says shots were fired at the motel earlier this morning. The suspect then barricaded themselves inside a room.

As a result, officials shut down I-10 westbound through Lake Charles. The situation has created major traffic backups across the city.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories