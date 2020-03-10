UPDATE: Abbeville HS to resume classes tomorrow following Monday’s bomb threat

by: KLFY Staff

Abbeville, La. (KLFY) All classes at Abbeville High School will resume Tuesday at their regularly scheduled time, according to school officials.

The campus was deemed safe after a search by law enforcement officers Monday following a bomb threat.

The threat forced an early dismissal Monday at around 1 p.m. as police began checking the campus with bomb-sniffing dogs.

Just before 5 p.m. school officials advised that the situation was under control and the all-clear was given.

There were no injuries.

Police have not said if they have arrested the person(s) responsible for the threat.

