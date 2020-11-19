Unrestrained woman killed in single vehicle crash

Rapides Parish (KTVE/KARD) (11/19/20)— On November 18, 2020, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 165 south of Woodworth.

This crash claimed the life of 62-year-old Kathryn R. Smith of Oakdale, who was not wearing a seat belt.

The initial investigation revealed a 2010 Mercury Milan, driven by Smith, was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 165.

For reasons still under investigation, Smith lost control of her vehicle, exited the roadway, and struck a culvert.

As a result, Smith sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.