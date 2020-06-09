Unrestrained woman dies in fatal crash

Natchitoches Parish (06/09/20)— On June 7, 2020, shortly after 6:45 P.M., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 9 north of Campti. This crash claimed the life of a Natchitoches woman.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2005 Chevrolet passenger car, driven by 73-year-old Nancy Gallien of Natchitoches, was traveling south on Louisiana Highway 9.

For reasons still under investigation, Gallien lost control of her vehicle, exited the left side of the highway, and struck a creek embankment.

Gallien, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

